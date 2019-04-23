Why Karen Ristevski's Life Was Only Worth 9 Years

On June 29 2016, Melbourne woman Karen Ristevski was murdered.

It would take nearly three years for her killer to be brought to justice but what led to her husband finally cracking and admitting he was the one who took Karen's life?

Today we speak to court reporter Eliza Rugg who will step us through the lies, the deception and the guilty plea that could allow killer Borce Ristevski to walk free in a little under 5 years.

