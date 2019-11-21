Why Hundreds Of Five Year Olds Are Being Suspended From School.

In Australia kids start school when they're four or five. It's exciting and new, and can take some adjusting. ⁠

⁠

But what if we told you hundreds of these kids are being suspended from school, and a disproportionate number are children recently diagnosed with a disability.⁠

Today we find out why.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest:

Education Editor at the Sydney Morning Herald, Jordan Baker wrote the article that prompted this episode: https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/it-doesn-t-make-sense-more-than-600-kindy-kids-suspended-last-year-20191115-p53b42.html

