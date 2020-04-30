Search

Why Has COVID19 ISO Been So Much Worse For Women?

17 hours ago · 16 minutes

Why Has COVID19 ISO Been So Much Worse For Women?
You're having the conversations, aren't you? Women already have so much on their plate, how could COVID19 add more? 

It has. Not only are we knee deep in the normal mental load, but now that mental load includes home schooling and a global pandemic. Oh, and you're not allowed to go to the playground so the kids can blow off steam on the slippery dip. 

The Quicky looks into how difficult ISO has been for women. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Professor Kim Rubenstein, FAAL, FASSA,Co-Director50/50 by 2030 Foundation, Faculty of Business Governance and Law, University of Canberra. 

If you'd like to get involved in Professor Rubenstein's research on the mental load during lockdown, you can fin the details here

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

