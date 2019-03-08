Why Do Millions Of Fans Still Want To #FreeBritney?

Even before the umbrella incident of 2007, Britney Spears was a controversial pop star. Her every move - including her virginity - was hotly gossiped about.



Since 2008, she's been living under a 'conservatorship' - for the most part, her decisions and finances being controlled by her father. That looks like it might be changing.

Over COVID19 lockdown, Britney's been posting a series of instagram posts, causing fans to form theories on what's actually going on for her.

The Quicky looks at her life over the last 13 years, and how the future is looking for her.





