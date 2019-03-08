Search

Why Do Millions Of Fans Still Want To #FreeBritney?

the quicky

11 hours ago · 13 minutes

Why Do Millions Of Fans Still Want To #FreeBritney?
Back
play Episode

Even before the umbrella incident of 2007, Britney Spears was a controversial pop star. Her every move - including her virginity - was hotly gossiped about. 

Since 2008, she's been living under a 'conservatorship' - for the most part, her decisions and finances being controlled by her father. That looks like it might be changing. 

Over COVID19 lockdown, Britney's been posting a series of instagram posts, causing fans to form theories on what's actually going on for her. 

The Quicky looks at her life over the last 13 years, and how the future is looking for her.  

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Andrew Brentall, Head of Podcasts NOVA and Britney Super Fan; Holly Wainwright, Mamamia Head of Content.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Why Do Millions Of Fans Still Want To #FreeBritney?

13 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

No More 'Lazy' Retail: What Will Shopping Look Like In A Post-COVID World?

12 minutes  ·  3 days ago

"It's Luscious": What Life Is Like Inside A Polyamorous Relationship

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

How Does Contact Tracing COVID19 Actually Work?

11 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Will We Ever Find Peter Falconio?

13 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Lockdown 2.0: What's Happening To Your Brain And Mental Health?

13 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

How Does COVID-19 Effect Your Body In The Long Term?

13 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Kanye's Failed Bid And The Cult Of The Celebrity President

16 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Arrival Anxiety: Who's Coming To Australia If The Borders Are Closed?

12 minutes  ·  14 Jul 2020

The 'Glee Curse': Why We Turn Tragedy Into Myth

13 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2020

Can They Contain It? Your Latest COVID19 Questions Answered

14 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

Leaving The Big Cities: The Reality Of A COVID-19 Tree Change

16 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

It's Tax Time! What Can You Get?

13 minutes  ·  08 Jul 2020

Alleged Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell: Who Is She?

14 minutes  ·  07 Jul 2020

Public Housing Tower Lockdown: Inside Australia’s Second Wave State

18 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2020

Why Is Sasha Baron Cohen Facebook’s Worst Nightmare?

14 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Is It Time Aussies Started Wearing Masks? An Expert Answers

15 minutes  ·  02 Jul 2020

Bra Washing, Nipples & Pain: What You Need To Know About Your Boobs

18 minutes  ·  01 Jul 2020

Why The World Cup Could Change Women's Sport In Australia Forever

15 minutes  ·  30 Jun 2020

"He Put His Hand Up My Work Dress": Why Female Lawyers Are Speaking Out

17 minutes  ·  29 Jun 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout