Who Are The NRA And Why Are They Interested In Australian Politics?

This week Al Jazeera broke the story that two One Nation members, Pauline Hanson's own Chief of Staff James Ashby and Queensland leader Steve Dickson, had been busted in a sting trying to line up donations from the US's powerful gun lobby the NRA.

But who are the NRA? Are they just gun toting extremists? And what do they want with our politicians?

Today we talk to... to find out whether we should be concerned that the NRA are getting involved in Aussie politics.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Nathan Hondros.

