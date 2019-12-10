White Island's Alert Level Was Raised Weeks Ago, So Why Were Tourists Still Allowed?

While the families of those killed in Monday's eruption on White Island in New Zealand come to terms with the fact those they love won't be home for Christmas... there's a question many are asking about why they were there in the first place.

With the alert level raised just weeks before, why were tourists still allowed to visit a volcano that had been showing signs of increasing activity?

Thanks to our special guest Professor Chris Elders from the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Curtin University.

