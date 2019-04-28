When Babies Are Born Behind Bars

What's it really like to give birth while you're in jail?

We found out from Lindy Chamberlain on Anh Do's Brush with Fame last week, the trauma she went through having to hand over her baby just one hour after she was born. She was just beginning her life sentence for the death of her daughter Azaria.

In today's episode we explore the life of Mums in jail, what it's like to give birth while in custody, the struggle to maintain relationships with kids on the outside and the programs that now allow woman to not only give birth in jail but raise their kids on the inside.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Kerry Tucker

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.