Injectables: What You Need To Know Before You Invest In Your Face

10 hours ago · 16 minutes

Injectables: What You Need To Know Before You Invest In Your Face
There's been a reported up to 300% increase in the demand for cosmetic procedures in 2020, as many of us spent more time staring at our faces on Zoom calls.

But what should you know about these procedures and who does them before you mess with your face?

The Quicky investigates the cosmetic surgery industry to find out what's safe.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Charlotte Dand and Board Member of the Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Dr Amiri Sanki

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Injectables: What You Need To Know Before You Invest In Your Face

