Injectables: What You Need To Know Before You Invest In Your Face

There's been a reported up to 300% increase in the demand for cosmetic procedures in 2020, as many of us spent more time staring at our faces on Zoom calls.

But what should you know about these procedures and who does them before you mess with your face?

The Quicky investigates the cosmetic surgery industry to find out what's safe.

