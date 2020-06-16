Search

Your Pelvic Floor: Why Tighter Isn't Necessarily Better

a day ago · 15 minutes

Your Pelvic Floor: Why Tighter Isn't Necessarily Better
How much do you know about your pelvic floor? Do you know what it is? Where it sits in your body? What might damage it? Whether kegels actually help? 

Today we're looking at the part of the body we don't look at enough. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Taryn Watson, Women's Health Physiotherapist, Fit Right Perth. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Taryn Watson, Women's Health Physiotherapist

