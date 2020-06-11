Search

What The Hell Is Branch Stacking And Why Does It Matter?

15 hours ago · 15 minutes

Adem Somyurek is a name most of us didn't know until Sunday when 60 Minutes broke the story of the Labor Powerbroker's alleged branch stacking, and possible voter fraud.

The story has rocked the Australian Labor Party to its foundations, but it's not the first time our parliamentary system has been scandalised by the practise. 

So what exactly is branch stacking? And, why does it matter to our political process? 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Karen Middleton, Chief Political Correspondent, The Saturday Paper and author of ALBANESE. 

