What Does An Indigenous Australian Look Like?

What does an Aboriginal person look like?

Do you see dark skin, dark eyes, a broad nose and a painted face?

Today we speak to Tiddas 4 Tiddas host Marlee Silva about what it's like to grow up Indigenous in suburban Australia and why our Tourism Australia view on what an Aboriginal person looks like is not everyone's truth.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests

