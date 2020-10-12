Meet The People Who Know Joe Biden & Donald Trump

the quicky

13 hours ago · 15 minutes

Meet The People Who Know Joe Biden & Donald Trump
Back
play Episode

How do you know if someone is the right person for the job if you've never met them in person?

How about speaking to the people who have?

The Quicky finds out who Joe Biden and Donald Trump really are from those who have worked alongside them.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Jeff Bleich, former US ambassador to Australia and audio courtesy of MSNBC, CNN the Ben Shapiro Show and Business Insider Australia

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Meet The People Who Know Joe Biden & Donald Trump

15 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

A Perfect Score: Does A Year 12 Mark Impact Your Future?

16 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Is It Time To Stop Using Lockdowns To Deal With COVID-19?

18 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How Does Russia Actually Influence How Americans Vote?

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Why Have So Many Aussies Died From Shark Attacks In 2020?

16 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Reporting On An Erratic Trump: Inside the White House Press Corps

16 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2020

Our Own Bader-Ginsburg: What You Don't Know About The High Court Of Australia

13 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2020

Could You Lose Your Job To A Robot? The Next Wave Of AI Is Coming

18 minutes  ·  19 Oct 2020

Landslide Predictions: Can We Trust Opinion Polls in 2020?

18 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

The Very Public Private Lives Of Female Politicians

12 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2020

The Reality Of Life After Being The Reality TV Villain

20 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2020

State Before Nation: Is COVID-19 Dividing Us?

18 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2020

Toxic And Beautiful: 2 Stories Of Gender Transitioning In The Workplace

16 minutes  ·  12 Oct 2020

What Do Australian Americans Think About Biden & Trump

19 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

The 6 Month Slump: How Do We Stay Motivated In An Uncertain World?

18 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2020

Are We Too Scared To Get Tested? Your Latest COVID-19 Questions

15 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2020

Rental Guilt: Is Renting For Life Really That Bad?

15 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2020

So Trump Has COVID, What Now?

16 minutes  ·  05 Oct 2020

Meet The Woman Who Pays For Sex: All Our Questions About Male Escorts

16 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Why Women Are Seen As The Devil: What We Learned From Lindy Chamberlain

18 minutes  ·  30 Sep 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout