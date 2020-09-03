What Do Australian Americans Think About Biden & Trump

the quicky

11 hours ago · 19 minutes

What Do Australian Americans Think About Biden & Trump
Back
play Episode

Looking on at your country from afar as it descends into political chaos can't be easy.

The Quicky speaks to Americans living in Australia to find out what they think of the two men vying to be the next President of the United States.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Kent Getsinger, Chairperson of Democrats Abroad Australia and  Barbara Heineback, Independent and former contractor for multiple US Administrations

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

What Do Australian Americans Think About Biden & Trump

19 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

The 6 Month Slump: How Do We Stay Motivated In An Uncertain World?

18 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Are We Too Scared To Get Tested? Your Latest COVID-19 Questions

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Rental Guilt: Is Renting For Life Really That Bad?

15 minutes  ·  5 days ago

So Trump Has COVID, What Now?

16 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Meet The Woman Who Pays For Sex: All Our Questions About Male Escorts

16 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Why Women Are Seen As The Devil: What We Learned From Lindy Chamberlain

18 minutes  ·  30 Sep 2020

The Concerning Life Of Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

17 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

How COVID-19 Is Feeding Eating Disorders

16 minutes  ·  28 Sep 2020

Inside Australia's Private Boys Schools: That List Was Just The Beginning

20 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Is The Second Wave Of COVID19 Really Less Deadly?

13 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2020

Is Period Pain Ever Normal?

18 minutes  ·  23 Sep 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Why What Happens Next Really Matters

17 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Is Microdosing Psychedelics The Answer to Our Mental Health Crisis?

18 minutes  ·  21 Sep 2020

Babies On A Plane: How One Aussie Mum Hopes To Get Home

16 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

A Pandemic And A Lockdown: What's It Doing To Our Kids?

15 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

Hey Kevin Rudd: Are Australia And China Breaking Up?

16 minutes  ·  16 Sep 2020

Just The Beginning: Three Women Whose Careers Started After 40

13 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2020

What Is Making Aussie Kids The World's Worst Bullies?

15 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2020

Kim For President: The Cultural Legacy Of The Kardashians

14 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout