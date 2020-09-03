What Do Australian Americans Think About Biden & Trump

Looking on at your country from afar as it descends into political chaos can't be easy.

The Quicky speaks to Americans living in Australia to find out what they think of the two men vying to be the next President of the United States.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Kent Getsinger, Chairperson of Democrats Abroad Australia and Barbara Heineback, Independent and former contractor for multiple US Administrations

