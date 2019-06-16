What Adani Means For Australia

Last week the Queensland Government gave the Adani coal mine the green light.

So why are people so upset?

Today we walk through the potential fallout of not just Australia's but the world's biggest thermal coal mine and the environmental catastrophe we may have just agreed to

Thanks to our special guest Tim Buckley from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis

