Monster-In-Law: What To Do When Your Wedding Becomes A War

Your wedding is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but for many of us the joy is tainted by a pushy relative or friend who thinks they have a right to make demands on how you tie the knot.

The Quicky speaks to an expert wedding planner and a couples and family psychologist to find out why what is supposed to be a celebration of love so often brings out the worst in our nearest and dearest.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Megan Solomon - Psychologist and General Manager of Practice, Quality and Innovation at Relationships Australia

Rebecca Crozier - Brand Manager at Easy Weddings

CONTACT US

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

