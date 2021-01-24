GameStop: The Robinhoods Of Reddit Who Beat Wall Street

Many of us dream of investing in the stock market and making a fortune, but it can feel extremely confusing and dangerous if you're not a natural gambler.

But a group of Reddit users have found a way to take on the traders and wiped billions of dollars off the market almost overnight, some of which comes from your Superannuation fund.

The Quicky investigates the GameStop phenomenon and how the little guy got one over on the wolves of Wall Street.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Member of SubReddit WallStreetBets, and GameStop investor Andreas

ABC News Business presenter and reporter Sue Lannin

