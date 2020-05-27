The US Is Burning: Can They Survive Another Four Years of Trump?

With violence breaking out in cities across the US after the death of George Floyd, it's never been a more unsettling time to be an American.
President Donald Trump's speeches and tweets are becoming increasingly undemocratic, and he's been accused from both sides of the political divide of fanning the flames of discontent.
Can America survive another four years of his presidency if he's reelected in November?
Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: John Barron, host of ABC TV's Planet America
CONTACT US
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]
Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/