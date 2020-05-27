The US Is Burning: Can They Survive Another Four Years of Trump?

With violence breaking out in cities across the US after the death of George Floyd, it's never been a more unsettling time to be an American.

President Donald Trump's speeches and tweets are becoming increasingly undemocratic, and he's been accused from both sides of the political divide of fanning the flames of discontent.

Can America survive another four years of his presidency if he's reelected in November?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: John Barron, host of ABC TV's Planet America

CONTACT US

