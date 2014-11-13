Update: What's Life 'Really' Like After Reality TV

the quicky

6 days ago · 15 minutes

Update: What's Life 'Really' Like After Reality TV
Back
play Episode

Pia Miranda copping hate for voting Luki Toki off Survivor, Jess from Angie's season of The Bachelorette was investigated by his employer for comments made on the show, Cyrell facing trolls after smashing a fruit bowl in a furious rage... these are all real people who spent time on our TV screen this year.

These are the real people behind the reality TV shows, the people who have to return home to a forever altered real life.

Clare Verrall was chosen for season 2 of Married at First Sight. She was teamed up with Jono, the guy who famously said ‘she’s not what I ordered’ as she walked down the aisle. How long does it take for someone to get their life back on track after a stint on Australia’s small screen? Clare helps us understand just how difficult that can be.

If you or someone you know is struggling to cope, there are people who care and can listen. Please reach out to: 

www.beyondblue.org.au 1300 224 636  

www.lifeline.org.au 13 11 14 

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Clare Verrall who has vowed to NEVER speak about Married At First Sight again!

To read more about life post reality TV https://omny.fm/shows/the-quicky/whats-life-really-like-after-reality-tv

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day?  Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

More Episodes

BONUS - How Is 'The Quicky' Made?

26 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Update: Could Maddie McCann's Parents Have Been Involved In Her Disappearance?

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Update: Narcissistic Personality Disorder: What Is It And Could Trump Have It?

11 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Update: What's Life 'Really' Like After Reality TV

15 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Update: Meghan, Harry And The War On Tabloid Lies

14 minutes  ·  23 Dec 2019

Update: Untangling Brexit, Boris & The Whole Damn Mess

10 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2019

Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal

14 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

How To Be Sober In Australia At Christmas

12 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

The 'Real' Reason The Pill Hasn't Changed In Nearly 60 Years

11 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Chemophobia: The Dangerous Myth That Natural Is Always Best

13 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2019

Co-Ed Or Same Sex Schools, What's The Better Choice In 2020?

14 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

30 Billion Matches: How Dating Apps Have Changed Everything

15 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Samoa's Deadly Measles Epidemic Is A Cautionary Anti-Vax Tale

14 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

White Island's Alert Level Was Raised Weeks Ago, So Why Were Tourists Still Allowed?

12 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Move Over Body Positivity, The Body Neutrality Movement Is Here

12 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Do Women Still Need To Worry About Toxic Shock Syndrome?

11 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Teen Training Camps, Surgery & Forced Prostitution: The Gruelling Life Of A K-Pop Star

16 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

'He Didn't Recognise Me': The Reality Of Raising A Satellite Baby

12 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Is Social Anxiety Killing The Office Christmas Party

12 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

"Did We Do The Right Thing?": The New Best Age To Send A Kid To School

12 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???