Update: Untangling Brexit, Boris & The Whole Damn Mess

The last time we checked in on the whole Brexit mess, Boris Johnson was threatening to call an election. Well that election has been and gone, so where did it leave the UK and has Brexit made any progress at all?

We update you on the UK's quest to divorce themselves from the European Union and assess the outcome of the pre Christmas snap election.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest SBS Europe Correspondent Ben Lewis and Channel 9's former European correspondent Seb Costello

