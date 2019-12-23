Update: Meghan, Harry And The War On Tabloid Lies

With Harry and Meghan choosing not to spend their Christmas with the Queen this year we take a look at the surprise move from Prince Harry to release a statement criticising how the British tabloids treat his wife and that they would be suing one of them over a letter they published from Meghan to her Dad.

We find out whether the tabloids are really the big bad monster here or are the royals and other celebrities just as complicit in their behaviour?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Former tabloid journalist and author of the book Tabloid Prodigy Marlise Kast and former tabloid journalist and author of Blind Item Kevin Dickson

