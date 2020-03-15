Think Of The Dogs: Dr Chris Brown On Animals & The COVID-19 Crisis.

What happens to the animals in shelters if all of us have to go into lockdown?

Dr Chris Brown is calling on those of us who can afford it to welcome a new furry family member into our lives as we look at weeks, possibly months spent at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Bondi Vet and host of Channel 10 shows The Living Room and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Dr Chris Brown and Carolyn Jones from the SA branch of the RSPCA.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/