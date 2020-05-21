Theo Hayez One Year On: Are We Any Closer To Finding Him?

It's been a year since Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez vanished in Byron Bay.

His family and the Byron Bay community galvanised around the cause of trying to find him.



Since then, an intricate search has been conducted: on land, online and in journalism.

Where are things at now? Are his family any closer to learning the truth about his disappearance?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Sheri D'Rosario, Byron Bay resident, Lisa Hayez, Theo's cousin

