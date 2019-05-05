The Water Buyback Scandal That Has Rocked Parliament

The water buyback deal that has been making headlines in the past week has the plot twists of a good movie.

There are offshore companies, companies formerly owned by current MP's and the multi million dollar payment for water that can't even be owned by anyone.

Today The Guardian reporter Anne Davies and Centre Alliance Senator Rex Patrick help us wade through Watergate and find out where your money went and whether it did any good for the Murray Darling Basin.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Centre Alliance Senator Rex Patrick and The Guardian Reporter Anne Davies

