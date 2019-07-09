The Unexpected Life Of Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof

When iconic Aussie rocker Micheal Hutchence and British TV star Paula Yates passed away in the late 90's early 00's, they left behind a tragic legacy and a daughter.. Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence.

With just days until she turns 23, the same age as her parents when they first met, we take a peek inside the surprising life of a woman who has faced so much tragedy but hasn't let it stop her from making her mark on the world.

