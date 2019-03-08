No More 'Lazy' Retail: What Will Shopping Look Like In A Post-COVID World?

A walk down your main street, or a stroll around the shopping mall and you'll see it: shopfronts are shutting. Not everywhere, but here and there.
What is the future of the trip to the shops in a world after COVID19?
With many businesses migrating online, is 'going to the shops' going to become a thing of the past?
Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/
CREDITS
Producer: Gemma Bath
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Dr Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Marketing University of Tasmania, and host of Shopology podcast; Danielle Atkinson, designer and owner of Milk and Thistle clothing line.
CONTACT US
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]
Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/