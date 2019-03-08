Search

No More 'Lazy' Retail: What Will Shopping Look Like In A Post-COVID World?

the quicky

17 hours ago · 12 minutes

No More 'Lazy' Retail: What Will Shopping Look Like In A Post-COVID World?
Back
play Episode

A walk down your main street, or a stroll around the shopping mall and you'll see it: shopfronts are shutting. Not everywhere, but here and there. 

What is the future of the trip to the shops in a world after COVID19? 

With many businesses migrating online, is 'going to the shops' going to become a thing of the past? 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Marketing University of Tasmania, and host of Shopology podcast; Danielle Atkinson, designer and owner of Milk and Thistle clothing line. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

No More 'Lazy' Retail: What Will Shopping Look Like In A Post-COVID World?

12 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

"It's Luscious": What Life Is Like Inside A Polyamorous Relationship

15 minutes  ·  2 days ago

How Does Contact Tracing COVID19 Actually Work?

11 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Will We Ever Find Peter Falconio?

13 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Lockdown 2.0: What's Happening To Your Brain And Mental Health?

13 minutes  ·  5 days ago

How Does COVID-19 Effect Your Body In The Long Term?

13 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Kanye's Failed Bid And The Cult Of The Celebrity President

16 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Arrival Anxiety: Who's Coming To Australia If The Borders Are Closed?

12 minutes  ·  14 Jul 2020

The 'Glee Curse': Why We Turn Tragedy Into Myth

13 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2020

Can They Contain It? Your Latest COVID19 Questions Answered

14 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

Leaving The Big Cities: The Reality Of A COVID-19 Tree Change

16 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

It's Tax Time! What Can You Get?

13 minutes  ·  08 Jul 2020

Alleged Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell: Who Is She?

14 minutes  ·  07 Jul 2020

Public Housing Tower Lockdown: Inside Australia’s Second Wave State

18 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2020

Why Is Sasha Baron Cohen Facebook’s Worst Nightmare?

14 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Is It Time Aussies Started Wearing Masks? An Expert Answers

15 minutes  ·  02 Jul 2020

Bra Washing, Nipples & Pain: What You Need To Know About Your Boobs

18 minutes  ·  01 Jul 2020

Why The World Cup Could Change Women's Sport In Australia Forever

15 minutes  ·  30 Jun 2020

"He Put His Hand Up My Work Dress": Why Female Lawyers Are Speaking Out

17 minutes  ·  29 Jun 2020

Why is Donald Trump So Afraid Of His Niece Mary?

13 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout