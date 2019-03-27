The Rise Of 'Concierge Parenting'

Concierge parenting; those who “are there at a little desk waiting for any problems” before they “sort them out” for the offspring.

You may have heard some buzz words doing the rounds lately describing how we parent kids these days. Some call it snow plough parenting, others call it concierge parenting, you may have heard it used in relation to the super rich parents who bought their kids way into college in the US.

But how did it get to this? What happened to our parents world that led to this generation of soft teens and anxious toddlers and is there anything we can do about it?

Author David Gillespie takes us on a fascinating trip through history to explain the rise of the concierge parent and Dr Judith Locke helps us figure out what we need to do to get over our need to constantly help our kids.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Dr Judith Locke and author David Gillespie

