The Resurgence Of Religion In Hollywood

There's something happening in Hollywood, stars are not just turning to religion, they're starting their own churches.

Today we take a peek inside the new world of the Kardashian/Jenner/West's where Sunday sessions are the new vehicle for their brand.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Journalist Lea Ceasrine and Marie Claire's Acting Features Director Kathryn Madden.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.