The Real Story Behind HBO's New Show Chernobyl

HBO's new show Chernobyl, based on the true story of the 1986 nuclear meltdown disaster, has the critics raving.

But what really went down that day? And why are we so obsessed with seeing the site of what is considered to be the worst nuclear disaster in history?

We uncover the propaganda, myth and secrecy that has created the legend of Chernobyl.





CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests

