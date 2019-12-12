The 'Real' Reason The Pill Hasn't Changed In Nearly 60 Years

When the pill was introduced in Australia in the 1960's it was a game changer for women, but it hasn't changed much since despite growing concerns about the side effects.

So is no-one doing the research? Is there no demand for anything different? Or is there a political reason behind the lack of contraceptive pill innovation?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Health Sociologist and Senior Lecturer at the Centre for Women's Health, Gender and Society at the University of Melbourne Louise Keogh

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS