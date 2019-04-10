The People That Most Need A Sex Offender Registry

Do we really need a child sex offender register?

Will it help protect potential victims or will it just hinder the potential rehabilitation of those whose names end up on it?

Today we speak to both sides of the debate. Dr Karen Gelb has the hard facts on why it causes more harm and fear, while Bruce Morcombe, whose son Daniel was murdered by a known child sex offender tells us who needs it the most - and it's not who you think.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Bruce Morcombe and Dr Karen Gelb

