The New Parenting Style Outraging Experts

A new show has debuted on UK TV that has parenting experts up in arms and has even led to the creation of a petition to have it stopped.

Train Your Baby Like A Dog - the name alone sends up all kids of red flags but is there any merit in the theory? We find out whether treats and clickers are helpful when it comes to raising your child.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Australia's leading Parenting Expert Justin Coulson and the Co-Director of the Child Behaviour Research Clinic at the University of Sydney Mark Dadds

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

Got some thoughts on The Quicky? We'd love to hear them, click on the survey link and let us know https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5161019/The-Quicky-Update