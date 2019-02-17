The Missing Princess Who's Trapped In Dubai

In this episode of The Quicky, we unravel the story of missing Dubai Princess, Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum.

In March 2018 Princess Latifa, the 33 year old daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed, attempted to escape her oppressive life after years of torture, imprisonment, and lack of basic human rights.

Unfortunately Latifah’s escape didn’t go to plan and she was recaptured on a yacht off the coast of India.

She hasn’t been seen publicly since.

We speak with the CEO of Detained In Dubai, Radha Stirling, who helped Latifa with her escape attempt and is continuing to raise awareness about the case.

As you will hear, Latifa’s life is far from a fairytale and life behind the palace walls is anything but safe.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

With thanks to special guest Radha Stirling. Follow Radha on Twitter at @detainedindubai

To read more on this story, you can head to www.mamamia.com.au/the-story-of-princess-latifa

