From Jackie O To Melania: The Lives & Legacy Of America's First Ladies

As the US struggles with the transition of power between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, there's a First Lady and one in waiting attempting to navigate it all too.

Today The Quicky looks at the role of the wives of Presidents, how it's changed over time, what legacy Melania Trump will leave and whether Dr Jill Biden as the first First Lady to have a full time job outside of the White House, will change the role again.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Kate Andersen Brower, author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.