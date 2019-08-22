The Dishonest New Dating Trend

Did you know there are men out there dogfishing us?

Today we speak to a dating expert who tells us how some men are borrowing dogs to try and make them seem more attractive online. We find out if we should be wary that their first pitch at getting our attention is based on a lie and whether we should swipe left or right on the latest dating scam.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest dating expert and founder of A Little Nudge https://www.alittlenudge.com/ Erika Ettin

