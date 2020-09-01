Search

How Are Single People Best Supported Through Lockdown?

the quicky

13 hours ago · 12 minutes

How Are Single People Best Supported Through Lockdown?
Back
play Episode

Over the weekend, the Victorian Government finally acknowledged that single people, and people who live alone have been struggling. 

So what's it really been like to be a single person living through a pandemic? And how can we best support our single friends? 

The Quicky finds out. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Nick Tebbey, Relationships Australia; Natalie Jones; Skye Jeffries; Alison Cosker. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

How Are Single People Best Supported Through Lockdown?

12 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Melania Trump: Whitehouse Hostage Or Private Manipulator?

15 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Businesses We've Needed Through COVID19

16 minutes  ·  3 days ago

What's The Full Story With Border Closures In Australia Right Now?

19 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Is Staying Inside All Day Bad For Your Health?

12 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Are Aussie Women Really Drinking More Since COVID19?

15 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2020

Can We Actually Take The Christchurch Terrorist Back?

14 minutes  ·  31 Aug 2020

#IStandWithDan or #DictatorDan: Who's The Real Dan Andrews?

13 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2020

Poisoned Tea: The Russian Spy Murders That Sound Like A Movie

13 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2020

'There Was No Fresh Air': Inside The Abandoned Sydney Quarantine Hotel

13 minutes  ·  26 Aug 2020

It's Really Hard To Catch A Killer, As Gary Jubelin Knows

15 minutes  ·  25 Aug 2020

The Tragic Back Story Of Joe Biden

15 minutes  ·  24 Aug 2020

Why Courtney Herron's Dad Is Fighting For All Of Us

16 minutes  ·  23 Aug 2020

'Clean Wine': Is It For Real Or Is Cameron Diaz Good At Marketing?

14 minutes  ·  20 Aug 2020

Giving Birth In COVID-19 Australia: There's Good News, Too!

18 minutes  ·  19 Aug 2020

Is Donald Trump Trying To Rig The US Election?

16 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2020

Coronavirus Vaccine News: The Good, The Bad And Russia

14 minutes  ·  17 Aug 2020

Have Harry & Meghan Just Repeated Diana's Biggest Mistake?

15 minutes  ·  16 Aug 2020

Why Is Kamala Harris The Good News Story Of The Week?

16 minutes  ·  13 Aug 2020

After The Blast: How Lebanon's History Led To Disaster

17 minutes  ·  12 Aug 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout