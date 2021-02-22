How A Sex Cult Exposed Slavery In Australia

In regional NSW an alleged cult leader has been charged with slavery offences after being accused of subjecting a woman to physical, sexual and psychological abuse.

The 40-year-old former Australian Defence Force member had been boasting about his activities with several women whom he referred to as his 'slaves' on social media for years, and allegedly encouraged others to follow in his footsteps.

The Quicky speaks to experts in slavery and policing to find out why it took so long for this case to be investigated, and how it could be pivotal in highlighting that modern slavery in Australia is far more common than we realise.

Victims of human trafficking

The Support for Trafficked People Program is a key component of Australia's anti-human trafficking strategy and the National Action Plan to Combat Modern Slavery 2020-25.

The Support Program helps victims of human trafficking, slavery and slavery-like practices, and is delivered nationally by the Red Cross.

If you or someone you know is being exploited, help is available. For information and confidential advice please contact Australian Red Cross. Call (03) 9345 1800 or visit the Red Cross website.

A list of signs to identify potential human trafficking in Australia are available on the AFP website: Human trafficking & slavery indicators | Australian Federal Police (afp.gov.au).

Support for victims of sexual assault

If you are a victim of sexual assault there are many services you can contact depending on your needs, to report the crime, or to seek counselling and support.

The NSW Victims Access Line (1800 633 063) provides information, referral and support to victims of crime.

provides information, referral and support to victims of crime. 1800RESPECT is the national online and telephone counselling and support service for people who have experienced, or are at risk of experiencing, sexual assault and/or domestic and family violence

is the national online and telephone counselling and support service for people who have experienced, or are at risk of experiencing, sexual assault and/or domestic and family violence Rape & Domestic Violence Services Australia supports people affected by sexual, domestic or family violence. They offer telephone, online and face to face counselling to people of all genders who have experienced sexual, domestic or family violence, and their supporters.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) Recruitment

The AFP has launched a new website to provide future members and their families a one-stop-shop about what the AFP does, and how to be part of the team.

The AFP want more women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, and more diversity in general.

For more information specific to women, visit https://jobs.afp.gov.au/work-with-us/culture-and-diversity.

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Professor Jennifer Burn - Director of Anti-Slavery Australia, an academic, solicitor and migration agent

AFP Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson - Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE), Australian Federal Police Child Protection and Human Trafficking Operations

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

