a day ago · 15 minutes

Self Isolate, Social Distance Or Quarantine: What The Hell Are We Doing?
We're being given A LOT of info right now about COVID-19 and what we should be doing to stop its spread but when do we actually self isolate? How is that different to quarantine and what the hell is social distancing?

We decode the messages we've been given from our government to make sense of how we can slow down the march of the coronavirus and 'flatten the curve'. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Infectious Disease Specialist Dr Sanjaya Senananyaka from Canberra's Australia National University.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

