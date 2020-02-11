Reality TV, Famous Harrys And An Untimely Death: Who Was Caroline Flack?

the quicky

20 hours ago · 14 minutes

Reality TV, Famous Harrys And An Untimely Death: Who Was Caroline Flack?
Back
play Episode

WARNING: today's episode of The Quicky talks about domestic violence and suicide. Lifeline 13 11 14

Until nine weeks ago, Caroline Flack appeared to have everything: a thriving television presenting career, a loving relationship and great friends. But on Sunday night, her family announced she had died in her northeast London apartment.

So who was Caroline Flack and how did everything change for her so quickly after a domestic assault just 2 months ago? 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Gemma Bath, Investigative Reporter, Mamamia

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Reality TV, Famous Harrys And An Untimely Death: Who Was Caroline Flack?

14 minutes  ·  20 hours ago

The Signs In Doctors Surgeries That Have Women Worried

14 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Let's Get Real: Does Australia Still Need Coal?

13 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Great Hunt For The Mysterious G-Spot

12 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Australian Floods: Are The Bushfires Out? Is The Drought Broken?

13 minutes  ·  7 days ago

SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu: How Did Other Outbreaks Come To An End?

14 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2020

Things You Didn't Know Chemotherapy Does To The Human Body

13 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

The Secret Politics Of Who Wears What At The Oscars

13 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2020

Why Are Children The Only People It's Still Legal To Hit?

15 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

"Quitting For Family": How Hard Do Politicians Really Work?

14 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Lower Than Minimum Wage: How Much Do Reality TV Stars Get Paid?

14 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2020

What Are European Kids Getting At School That Aussie Kids Aren't?

13 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories: Bioweapons, Lab Errors & A Government Cover Up

12 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

A Complicated Legacy: Who Was Kobe Bryant?

15 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

How Much It Will Cost You To Reverse Climate Change

16 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

What Bettina Arndt's Australia Day Honour Means For Women

14 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2020

How Can You Tell If The British Media's Coverage Of Meghan is Racist?

14 minutes  ·  27 Jan 2020

Introducing: Tiddas 4 Tiddas Australia Day Edition With Marlee Silva

34 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

17 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

How Worried Should You Be About Coronavirus?

13 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???