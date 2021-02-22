What Next? A Quicky To Play To The Men In Your Life

Australia is facing a watershed moment as millions of women and girls are standing up and demanding to be heard, because we are tired of hiding the truth of what is done to us on a daily basis, and tired of protecting the perpetrators.

For the first time, this episode ofThe Quicky is for the men in your life to let them know just how common women and girls are being harassed and assaulted not just in private, but even in broad daylight.

This is what men need to hear, and what men need to understand about what they can and should be doing to make every space, public or private, a safe one for all women and girls.

