11 hours ago · 19 minutes

What Next? A Quicky To Play To The Men In Your Life
Australia is facing a watershed moment as millions of women and girls are standing up and demanding to be heard, because we are tired of hiding the truth of what is done to us on a daily basis, and tired of protecting the perpetrators. 

For the first time, this episode ofThe Quicky is for the men in your life to let them know just how common women and girls are being harassed and assaulted not just in private, but even in broad daylight.

This is what men need to hear, and what men need to understand about what they can and should be doing to make every space, public or private, a safe one for all women and girls.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Jackie Fitzgerald - Executive Director of the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR)

Dr Emily van der Nagel - Lecturer in Social Media in the School of Media, Film and Journalism at Monash University

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

