Post Lockdown, Your Office Has New Rules

You can see it on the roads, traffic is increasing: lots of people are going back to work in an actual office.

But what if you feel uncomfortable going back into the the workplace? Do you have to if your boss wants you to?

How far away from your colleagues do you need to be?

And, what is the etiquette now around how we all work together? How do we greet each other? Have we said goodbye to hugs forever?

