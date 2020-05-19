Search

Post Lockdown, Your Office Has New Rules

the quicky

a day ago · 14 minutes

Post Lockdown, Your Office Has New Rules
Back
play Episode

You can see it on the roads, traffic is increasing: lots of people are going back to work in an actual office. 

But what if you feel uncomfortable going back into the the workplace? Do you have to if your boss wants you to? 

How far away from your colleagues do you need to be? 

And, what is the etiquette now around how we all work together? How do we greet each other? Have we said goodbye to hugs forever? 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Meredith Hammat, Secretary Unions WA; Mark Humphries, Writer and Satirist.  

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Post Lockdown, Your Office Has New Rules

14 minutes  ·  a day ago

How Was Ann Marie Smith Left To Die In Squalor?

16 minutes  ·  2 days ago

"He's Going To Cut Off The Credit Card, He's Going To Stop The Money."

14 minutes  ·  3 days ago

QAnon: The Dark Corner Of The Web Where Conspiracies Are Born

13 minutes  ·  6 days ago

There's a Reason Why Your Sleep & Dreams Are So Weird Right Now

12 minutes  ·  7 days ago

If I’ve Got The Money, Should I Be Buying A House Right Now?

15 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

News Stories We've Missed While We've Been COVID-19 Obsessed

13 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

Elon Musk: Supervillain or Super Innovator?

15 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

8 Times The Queen Survived A Crisis As COVID-19 Threatens Her Reign

14 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

Kylie Moore Gilbert: The Australian Abandoned in an Iranian Prison

15 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

The Risk And Reality Of A COVID19 Second Wave In Australia

14 minutes  ·  12 May 2020

No Escape: How To Help Women Locked Inside With Their Abusers

16 minutes  ·  11 May 2020

Re-Entry Anxiety: Why We Aren't All Keen To Rush Back To Normal

16 minutes  ·  10 May 2020

Why Has COVID19 ISO Been So Much Worse For Women?

16 minutes  ·  07 May 2020

TikTok 'Factories': Life In A Million Dollar Influencer Share House

15 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

Why Donald Trump Needs The Armed Lockdown Protesters

14 minutes  ·  05 May 2020

When Your Job Is Suddenly Illegal: Tom Ballard, Comedy & COVID19

15 minutes  ·  04 May 2020

Life After 40 Days Of Lockdown: Checking In With Italy, England And Spain.

13 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Rugs, Kettlebells & Flatscreens: What We're Buying During The Pandemic

12 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

Inside The Complicated World Of Lego Fanatics

16 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout