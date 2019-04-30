Political Dirt Files: The Art Of Opposition Research

Yesterday we saw the career of an Australian politician implode after footage of him groping strippers and making sexist and racist remarks was shown on national television.

The video footage of what Steve Dickson did is deeply offensive to women, racist and far from the family values he claims to stand by.

But this footage didn't come out of nowhere. Did you know there are people who are specifically hired to scour for the dirt that might just lose a politician an election campaign?

Today we speak to a competitive intelligence research consultant whose job it is to find the dirt... because in the game of politics, you win or you die.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Eric Ohlsen @ericohlsen

