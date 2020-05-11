Search

News Stories We've Missed While We've Been COVID-19 Obsessed

You'd be forgiven for thinking that nothing else was happening in the world because of COVID19. 

But as it turns out, the world goes on. 

In this episode we bring you up to date with the news that's been happening while the attention of the world has been elsewhere. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Gemma Bath, Mamamia News Reporter 

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

