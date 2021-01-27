What’s Going On In Myanmar?

What’s Going On In Myanmar?
For decades, the beautiful country of Myanmar was considered a pariah state, as it was forcibly ruled by a committee of military leaders who kept popular leader Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest for years at a time.

After her release, and despite winning a Nobel Peace Prize, Ms Suu Kyi came under fire for her lack of action over the persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority who have been violently removed from their homes, sparking a new refugee crisis.

The Quicky explains why Ms Suu Kyi is now back under house arrest amid yet another military coup.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Dr Charlotte Galloway, Honorary Associate Professor at the ANU College of Arts & Social Sciences

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

