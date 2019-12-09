Move Over Body Positivity, The Body Neutrality Movement Is Here

The body positivity movement couldn't be causing us more issue could it?

Today we look at how body positivity isn't always a positive experience for everyone and how body neutrality could be the way to respecting and protecting the bodies we inhabit without breaking our mental health.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Youtuber, Butterfly Foundation Ambassador and Eating Disorder Recovery Coach Mia Findlay and Internationally renowned research psychologist and body image expert Phillippa Diedrichs.

