Is Microdosing Psychedelics The Answer to Our Mental Health Crisis?

Around the world, studies are being done with psychedelic drugs in various ways hoping that they might be a silver bullet for the treatment of mental illness.

Since the widespread use of them in the 1960s and their links to the counterculture of the time, the drugs haven't been taken seriously - until now.

The Quicky investigates some of the studies being done and asks whether psychedelics could be the key to wellness for some mental illness.

