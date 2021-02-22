The Secret Life Of Melissa Caddick

The Secret Life Of Melissa Caddick
A gruesome discovery of a decomposed foot on a NSW beach has answered the question of what happened to missing alleged fraudster Melissa Caddick.

But the circumstances surrounding her death, and where tens of millions of dollars that she took from her own friends and family ended up remain a mystery.

The Quicky speaks to an expert in the case to find out what Melissa's death means for her husband, son and the investors who have been left penniless.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Kate McClymont - investigative journalist at The Sydney Morning Herald

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

