Public Housing Tower Lockdown: Inside Australia’s Second Wave State

Numbers of COVID19 cases are on the up and up in Victoria. Suburbs are in lockdown. Public housing is in crisis, with several housing towers being locked down completely, in a form of enforced detention.

Why? Why is the lockdown so severe? Who are the people being affected and how?

The Quicky investigates.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Emma King, CEO VCOSS; Dr Kirsty Short, Viral Pandemic Expert, University of Queensland.



Support those in lockdown

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/