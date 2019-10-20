Meet The Consultant Who Prepares Celebrities For Prison

When a celebrity like Felicity Huffman goes to jail, how do they prepare?

They may enlist the services of a prison coach.

Today we speak to someone whose job is to get celebs ready for a stint behind bars.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Holli Coulman from Wall Street Prison Consultants, and John Fuller from www.prisoncoachspeaking.com/

