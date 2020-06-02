Libido Killer: Why There Won't Be A Post-COVID Baby Boom

In the past, when the world has stared down a great trauma, there's been a baby boom afterwards.

Because, in spite of drama and trauma, we can always still have sex right?

Turns out, there probably won't be a baby boom after COVID-19 though, because despite all this at home time together there are several reasons why we're just not getting it on.

The Quicky digs into the reasons for this collective libido drop.

