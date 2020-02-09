Let's Get Real: Does Australia Still Need Coal?

18 hours ago · 13 minutes

Let's Get Real: Does Australia Still Need Coal?
As people take to the streets to protest against coal, politicians are telling us we need it. 

Australia has relied on coal-fired power for such a long time, do we need it to keep going, to keep our phones charged, our lights working and our whole lives ticking? 

What's the truth? And what would happen to jobs and the economy if we moved completely to renewables? 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Richard Denniss, Chief Economist at The Australia Institute 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Let's Get Real: Does Australia Still Need Coal?

